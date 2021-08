After an attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday morning that killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US service members, lawmakers from around the state and the President Joe Biden administration released their reactions. Governor Tony Evers and US Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson each shared sentiments for the soldiers and Afghan citizens who lost their lives. Evers said he and his wife Kathy will be praying for the loved ones of the American soldiers, citizens, and allies who were killed. Johnson called the attack horrific and heartbreaking, and Baldwin called it a tragedy, and went on to say we must focus on securing the area and focusing on a swift evacuation.