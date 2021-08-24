Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

More colleges are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are starting to kick out unvaccinated students.

By Lindsay Schnell, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Students who don't follow college COVID-19 vaccine mandates are starting to face consequences.

Several schools are charging unvaccinated students thousands of dollars in coronavirus testing fees to remain on-campus this fall during the pandemic. And some schools are imposing extra punishments: Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, announced that along with fining unvaccinated students, it would cut off their campus Wi-Fi access.

Now, schools are starting to disenroll unvaccinated students.

Last week the University of Virginia disenrolled 49 students who didn't comply with the school’s vaccine mandate, announced May 20. Students had until July 1 to comply.

In an email, the school said 99% of UVA’s students had followed the mandate. The 1% who had not totaled 238 students, but only 49 of those had actually signed up for fall classes.

Xavier University of Louisiana, a private Catholic HBCU in New Orleans, confirmed to USA TODAY that it had also started disenrolling unvaccinated students on Monday, the first day of classes. University spokeswoman Ashley Irvin said the school of almost 3,400 students won’t have final numbers on how many students were disenrolled for at least a couple of weeks.

Rowan University, a public school in Glassboro, New Jersey, with an enrollment of just under 16,000, announced Monday that with the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, students have until Sept. 7 to get their first shot. After that day, students who can’t prove vaccination or have valid declination form are at risk of having their "accounts put on hold, removal from residence halls (if applicable) and eventually, removal from the University ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJGb6_0bbuexo600
Spray-painted signs on the ground direct students moving in on campus at the University of California, Berkeley on Aug. 16. Last year, America’s college campuses battled some of the hottest COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. Some campuses are requiring students to get vaccinated this year. Brittany Hosea-Small for USA TODAY

Does this mean unvaccinated students will be confined to an online-only education for the rest of their academic careers?

It’s possible, said Peter McDonough, the general counsel and vice president of the American Council on Education.

“I don’t see the online alternative as something that’s going to be offered in most cases for somebody who makes a choice to not be vaccinated,” McDonough said. “If a person chooses to not meet a requirement they will, in all likelihood, have the same outcome of any other enrollment requirement that’s not being met, and not be invited to campus.”

Colleges that pivoted to online-only learning at the start of the pandemic incurred a huge cost, McDonough said. Keeping a hybrid option is not cost-effective for most schools and making vaccinated, on-campus students pay more in tuition because some students are choosing not to be vaccinated hardly seems fair, particularly in an era “where we’re talking a lot about trying to keep higher education affordable.”

There is, of course, online alternatives for college – it just might not be at a school an unvaccinated student wants. McDonough said colleges can’t be expected to accommodate unvaccinated students. It’s more likely that they tell those students, “We’ll welcome you back when the vaccine mandate isn’t in place, or you can go elsewhere,” he said.

McDonough pointed out that there’s some form of vaccine mandates in all 50 states for K-12 students and said it’s likely that a COVID-19 vaccine will be “required for a very long time” in many education spaces.

Since full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, more colleges, including Ohio State and the University of Minnesota, have required the vaccine for students. LSU is set to "fully review the approval from the FDA, but plans to implement the mandate on campus."

According to the The Chronicle of Higher Education, more than 770 colleges are now requiring the vaccine.

Contributing: Anthony V. Coppola, Cherry Hill Courier-Post

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: More colleges are requiring the COVID-19 vaccine. Some are starting to kick out unvaccinated students.

Comments / 11

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

232K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinnipiac University#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wi Fi#Uva#Catholic Hbcu#Rowan University#Pfizer#Ohio State#Lsu#Cherry Hill Courier Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Be Kicked Out of Here This Month

In certain pockets of the U.S., unvaccinated people are getting turned away from restaurants, bars, and other indoor venues. Entire cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, are requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor spaces, while businesses in other areas of the country are enacting their own vaccine mandates. And now, colleges are instituting another way to prevent unvaccinated students from perpetuating the spread of the virus on campus.
Springfield, ILwmay.com

Local School COVID Numbers Climbing; Hundreds Of Students In Quarantine

The COVID numbers keep climbing in local schools. 75 District 186 students have tested positive since the start of the school year on Monday, and nearly 800 students are being kept away from school because of COVID symptoms or possible exposure. The biggest clusters of cases are at the high schools, with 11 at Lanphier and eight each at Springfield and Southeast, but 27 District 186 schools have at least one case.
EducationTODAY.com

Schools are already going remote again because of COVID

School is off to a rocky start, as some school districts that opened in person are already reverting to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, especially among the unvaccinated, some school districts are sending students home after only a few days in the classroom.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Caves to Teachers Union on School Personnel Vaccine Mandate

Trenton NJ, in what can only be perceived as caving in to pressure from the NJEA (NJ teachers Union ) Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 253, requiring all preschool to Grade 12 school personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18, 2021 or be subject to COVID-19 testing at minimum one to two times per week. This requirement will strengthen protections against the spread of COVID-19, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, to children in school settings, many of whom are under 12 years old and not yet eligible for vaccination.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Announces New COVID Safety Protocols For Public School Students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With just about two weeks until New York City students return to classrooms, the mayor and schools chancellor outlined new COVID protocols. Getting more people vaccinated is central to the plan. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas attended a vaccination block party in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn at Bethenny Baptist Church, where there was music, games and food. The fun is meant to get people there. The goal is to have them go inside the church and get a COVID shot, especially students. At the church, in between the cha cha slide and bouncy house, VIP Star Network CEO Johonniuss Chemweno made his pitch...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

COVID Latest: New York Issues Statewide School Mask Mandate, City Continues Push To Vaccinate Students Before Classes Start

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New mask policies and COVID vaccine requirements are taking effect in New York. State health officials are requiring face masks at all public and private schools, while US Open officials reversed course and will require fans to show proof of vaccination before entering the grounds. Mayor Bill de Blasio served up a last-minute vaccine mandate to the US Open on Friday after criticism mounted over the tournament’s decision not to require vaccinations, mask or even a COVID test. “If there’s no screening for vaccination, or even a negative test, this is an extremely high-risk event,” said Mark Levine, chairman...
EducationNewsday

Students with disabilities could sue their schools to require masks

The school year is upon us, and the mask wars have flared up again. School board meetings attract parents adamantly opposed to their children wearing masks as well as parents, pediatricians and public health experts who say that mask-wearing is crucial to keeping children safe and curbing the pandemic. Educators...
Huntsville, ALcalhoun.edu

Calhoun Offers Cash Incentive for Vaccinated Employees and Students

The administration at Calhoun Community College announced plans to offer an incentive of $150 (one-hundred-fifty) dollars to each fully vaccinated Calhoun student enrolled in the fall 2021 semester and taking credit-bearing classes, as well as Calhoun employees. “Our first concern is the health and safety of our students, faculty, and...
EducationPosted by
94.3 The X

Masks in the Classroom: Doctor Weighs in on School Mask Mandates

To mask or not to mask? That is the question — especially when it comes to whether or not children should be wearing masks in schools. It's a question that no one seems to have an answer to. Poudre School District, Thompson School District, and Jefferson County are requiring children to mask up, while Greeley-Evans School District and Weld RE-4 School District aren't.
CollegesWCTV

West Virginia Wesleyan College to fine unvaccinated students

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia Wesleyan College administrators are going one step further in keeping students safe from COVID-19. They aren’t just requiring vaccinations, the private college is planning to fine any unvaccinated student $750. According to administrators, that will cover expenses that come with testing and other...
CollegesPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

From Free Pizza To Free Tuition, Colleges Try Everything To Get Students Vaccinated

In late July, Jeremiah Monteiro, a rising sophomore at Purdue University, got a surprise visit from his school's mascot. The black and yellow train, known as the Boilermaker Special, pulled up to Monteiro's family home in Naperville, Ill., and Purdue officials presented the sophomore with a Willy Wonka-inspired golden ticket worth $9,992, the equivalent of a year's in-state tuition at the Indiana school.

Comments / 11

Community Policy