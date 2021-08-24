Cancel
Obituaries

Gretchen E. Garrett, 91, Greenfield

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services for Gretchen E. Garrett, age 91, of Greenfield, will be Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 1:00 in the Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield. Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in charge of arrangements.

Obituaries
Wood County, OHpresspublications.com

Gretchen Marie Thomas

Gretchen Marie Thomas, 61, passed on August 19, 2021 in Wood County. Being well known for her Green Thumb, she could masterfully nurture an entire greenhouse, grew homegrown produce to cook and preserve, and dutifully tended the bay window at home with African Violets and shamrocks for family to enjoy while under her care. Her passion for climate advocacy and sustainable living will likely remain the brightest reminders of her legacy. She championed local business, goods "Made in USA", and was a regular patron of small farm products across Ohio. She was progressive beyond her years. Encouraged strong ethics where needed, keeping plenty of time open to read and find new inspiration. Born September 28, 1959, she was raised in E. Toledo by parents Bill and "Betty" Jane (Donahue) Thomas.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Clarence “Butch” Katen

Butch was born and raised in Petaluma, Calif. and developed the love of dairy business at an early age. He relocated his dairy herd in 1976 to Orland, Calif. where he bought his first very own dairy in 1986. In 2004, he was excited to relocate to Tillamook, Ore. and become a member of the Tillamook County Creamery Association. Butch enjoyed dairy farming so much that you could call it his hobby. You could not find a day he wasn’t out in the fields or in a barn making sure everything was working to perfection. He took pride in his work by constantly making improvements with great detail and a very noticeable personal touch. He had an outstanding dairy and this was because of all his hard work and commitment to doing things right. He enjoyed network genetics and his full purebred register jersey herd was magnificent proof of his dedication to dairy farming. He was an entrepreneur at heart and this shined brighter as he created a successful business selling grass seed to the community. Our Heavenly Father called him home and now. Butch is now in the Land of Glory with his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.
West Branch, MIogemawherald.com

Judith Ann Klemetti

Judith Ann Klemetti, age 77, died on Sunday August 8, 2021. She was the daughter of Neoma Norton Reid of West Branch, MI. Judy was born October 21, 1943, and grew up in West Branch, MI, where she graduated with the Ogemaw Class of 1961. She loved traveling with her...
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Columbus, INRepublic

Kathleen R. Smith

Kathleen R. Smith, 89, of Columbus, passed from this life at 6:39am, August 3, 2021, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. Mrs. Smith was the widow of Normand C. Smith. Arrangements are incomplete at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Hummelstown, PAthesunontheweb.com

Harold D. Chubb

Harold D. Chubb departed this earth on Monday, July 26, 2021 to be with his Savior, Jesus, at age 89. He was the son of the late Halley and Anna (Noll) Chubb. He married the love of his life, Nancy J. Hershey, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Obituariestimesnewspapers.com

William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

Mary Burkett

Mary Burkett, 92, of Helena, MT crossed over from this life to the next on July 26th, 2021. Mary loved her lovely brick house on 6th Ave and received her wish to die at home. She passed peacefully, surrounded by all her children and their spouses, while home receiving hospice care following a hemorrhagic stroke.
Tiffin, OHSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch

Donna S. Holbrook-Mitsch, 44, of Tiffin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1977, in Tiffin, to Virgil and Ruth (Webb) Holbrook. She married Kevin Mitsch Sept. 22, 2000. Donna was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Ruth...
Sidney, IAkmaland.com

Dorothy Ann Horton

The family of Dorothy Ann Horton of Sidney, formerly of New Market and Clarinda, would like to wish her a very Happy Birthday on August 26th. We Love You! From Bill & Susayne, Randy & Jennie, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and John & Elaine. For those who would like to join us in wishing her a Happy Birthday, please send your cards to:
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...
Lima, OHLima News

Patricia and Mitchell Black

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Black are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private family vacation to Lake Norris, Tennessee. Black and the former Patricia Shanahan were married August 14, 1971, at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima by Father Wallace Berrier. They are the parents of three...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry

Carroll and Kaye Quisenberry of Owensboro will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, Owensboro. The couple were married Aug. 13, 1971, at Pellville Baptist Church in Pellville. Bros. Wilson Lofland and Hobert Miller...
Nashua, IAmanchesterpress.com

Larry and Carol Gilson

Larry and Carol Gilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry Gilson and Carol Holtz were married Aug. 26, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have three children: Eric (Carol), Brad (Cindy), and Greg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Help them celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021...
Mentone, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Linda L. Besson Cochran

MENTONE – Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, of Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona Leininger Besson. She was raised by her father, and, after her mother’s passing, her stepmother, Lela. She was married on May 20, 1961, in Mentone, to William "Bill" M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Weaver family holds reunion

Finally, after a year off for COVID precautions, the Weaver Family of Huntingdon County met for their 108th reunion at the Saxton Sportsman’s Club picnic area on Aug. 8, 2021. Approximately 32 adults and 4 children enjoyed the delicious covered dishes prepared for the occasion with plenty of food for...

