‘DC’s Stargirl’: Trae Romano Breaks Down Mikey’s Big Episode

The second season of DC's Stargirl is picking up steam with the first two episodes of The CW series establishing the arrivals of two new adversaries for the young Justice Society of America to take on. While the return of Cindy Burman (Meg Delacy) and the arrival of Eclipso hasn't yet been revealed to the JSA, last week's episode "Summer School: Chapter Two" saw Richard Swift/The Shade's (Jonathan Cake) presence become known and that means this week, it'll be high alert for the JSA. It also presents an opportunity for Mike Dugan (Trae Romano) to try to take his place with the heroes.