H.E.R. has signed on for her first major acting role, landing the part of Squeak in Blitz Bazawule’s forthcoming adaptation of “The Color Purple” for Warner Bros. H.E.R. is already an Oscar winner, earning the best original song trophy in April for her song “Fight For You,” from Warner Bros.’ “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist also has won four Grammys. In her Variety cover story, the 23-year-old songstress expressed her desire to become a top musician and a top actor. “There is so much I want to do. People don’t really get to see my comedic and...