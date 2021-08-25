Burna Boy & Don Jazzy Connect On "Question"
Burna Boy has served up more guest features in recent times than actual solo records. The unfortunate part is that the summer is nearly ending and there really hasn't been a year where he hasn't delivered fiery afrobeats vibes to compliment the scorching heat. The Afrobeats artist came through with "Kilometre" earlier this year, and now, he's back with a new single titled, "Question" ft. Don Jazzy. The vibrant percussion is met with gentle guitar chords and Burna Boy's uplifting vocal chops.www.hotnewhiphop.com
