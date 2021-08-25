Walter Nolen, No. 1 Recruit In 2022, Announces Final 3
Walter Nolen, the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2022 cycle, narrowed down his recruitment to three programs on Tuesday night. Nolen is a 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive lineman out of the state of Tennessee. He’s the No. 1 overall recruit in the state, at his position and in the entire 2022 cycle, per the 247Sports composite score. The five-star has received offers from almost every marquee program in the nation, as a result. It doesn’t look like he’ll be leaving SEC territory, though.thespun.com
