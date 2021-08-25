Uptown rooftop bar, cigar lounge set to debut

Novelty House Rooftop (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — Novelty House Rooftop and Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club are set to debut uptown this week.

Both will open at 3 p.m. on Thursday after 15 months of delays tied to the pandemic, labor shortages, construction challenges and liquor scarcity, says Ian Jones. He was originally targeting a May 2020 opening.

Jones — a veteran in Charlotte’s hospitality industry — is behind Novelty Smoke Group, which operates both ventures. He most recently spent more than a decade as general manager at Bubble and Suite.

“We were very lucky we were able to push through. We were very smart and strategic,” Jones says.

The two venues are located in Binaco Tower at 123 E. Fifth St. That five-story, 13,000-square-foot building has announced plans for five hospitality concepts.

