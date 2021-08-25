Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Local developer maps out residential, commercial project

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
US Developments Charlotte-based US Developments is proposing a project in Chester County that would include hundreds of single-family home lots and multifamily units, in addition to commercial space. (R. JOE HARRIS & ASSOCIATES INC.)

CHARLOTTE — A local developer sees opportunity in a county around 50 miles south of Charlotte.

Charlotte-based US Developments is plotting a master-planned community in Chester County. The developer’s rezoning requests for the project had first readings before Chester County Council last week. US Developments is planning to develop 266 single-family home lots, 215 multifamily units and commercial space there. The project would be built at a 111.9-acre site on Village Drive in Chester, near Chester Middle School.

Stephen Rosenburgh, president of US Developments, said he hopes to have second readings for the requests next month. Should the rest of the rezoning process go smoothly, he said, the developer plans to break ground on the project in February. Rosenburgh added that US Developments is working with an unnamed national homebuilder on the project.

[Winemaker eyes $400M investment in East Coast hub in region]

“We feel that development is moving further out,” said Stephen Rosenburgh, president of US Developments. “I think that is very clear, and Chester has worked hard to bring industry and they have done an incredible job. ... We just saw this as an opportunity to fit into their growth plans.”

