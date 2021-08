WASHINGTON — It was a brief moment of levity and personal connection during a long night of votes ahead of a major bipartisan accomplishment this month in the U.S. Senate. Senators, both Democrats and Republicans, bumped elbows and cracked jokes about the legislative slog while crammed in a hideaway in the Capitol, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., recalled in a recent interview. And, to the delight of reporters, some senators ventured out to the Senate Carry-Out, a mainstay of grab-and-go food in the basement.