Is Pfizer's full FDA approval enough to convince the hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine?

One UAB doctor hopes the FDA'S full approval of the Pfizer vaccine will help move the needle on the number of people willing to get the COVID shot. "To be honest I think it'll mean a few maybe five percentage points of the population will be moved in order to get vaccinated," UAB'S Director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic Dr. Paul Goepfert said, "people can no longer say with a straight face that they won't take it because of lack of FDA approval."