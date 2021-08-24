Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Is Pfizer's full FDA approval enough to convince the hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine?

By Muriel Bailey
ABC 33/40 News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne UAB doctor hopes the FDA'S full approval of the Pfizer vaccine will help move the needle on the number of people willing to get the COVID shot. "To be honest I think it'll mean a few maybe five percentage points of the population will be moved in order to get vaccinated," UAB'S Director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic Dr. Paul Goepfert said, "people can no longer say with a straight face that they won't take it because of lack of FDA approval."

abc3340.com

Comments / 6

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid#Uab#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

The false claim that the fully-approved Pfizer vaccine lacks liability protection

“The little trick that they have done here: They have issued two separate letters for two separate vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine which is currently available is still under emergency use authorization and it still has the liability shield … The product that’s licensed … it’s called Comirnaty. … that’s the one that liability waiver will no longer apply to.”
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Stop using these N95 masks, FDA says. There are ‘serious concerns’ with their quality

Federal health officials are warning health care professionals about “serious concerns” regarding the quality of certain N95 masks made by Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing in China. It’s unclear what is specifically wrong with the products — critical for protection against COVID-19 for medical workers — but the U.S. Food...
EconomyPhramalive.com

Pfizer study shows skin disease drug more effective than Regeneron rival

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) experimental drug to treat patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met the main goals of improving symptoms in adult patients compared to a rival treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc (REGN.O). The head-to-head study showed Pfizer’s abrocitinib was statistically superior compared to Regeneron’s dupilumab in each evaluated...
WorldNew York Post

New Zealand reports first death tied to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

It’s the first death to be linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech was the first pharma developer to have their jab approved, via emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, for vaccination against the coronavirus. Now, public health authorities in New Zealand have implicated Pfizer’s shot in one...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
whatsupnewp.com

What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it’s already authorized for emergency use?

Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they’re waiting for the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has since granted that approval for those age 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had to happen for the FDA to advance from emergency use authorization, or EUA, to full approval?
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Approves First-of-Its-Kind Stroke Rehabilitation System

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the MicroTransponder Vivistim Paired VNS System (Vivistim System), a first-of-its-kind, drug-free rehabilitation system intended to treat moderate to severe upper extremity motor deficits associated with chronic ischemic stroke—a stroke caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain with long-lasting symptoms—using vagus nerve stimulation (VNS).
Medscape News

CDC Panel Unanimously Backs Pfizer Vax, Fortifying FDA Approval

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. An independent expert panel within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has studied the potential benefits and risks of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and voted unanimously to recommend the shots for all Americans ages 16 and older.
missouribusinessalert.com

Despite new FDA approval, many Missouri employers hesitate to mandate vaccine

Employers seeking to get their workforce vaccinated now have more leeway in the fight against COVID-19. On Aug. 23, the Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement is expected to give confidence to individuals and businesses hesitant to take the vaccines. While...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Columbian

Caution urged with vaccine booster

Amid reports of waning COVID-19 immunity, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to officially approve a third dose of messengerRNA vaccines for the general public. Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines. The FDA has already approved a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for those who have compromised immune systems, as...
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

MultiCare COVID-19 vaccine clinic administers third dose to immunocompromised patients

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday, MultiCare hosted two COVID-19 vaccine clinics to administer the third dose of the vaccine to patients with compromised immune systems. The third dose works as an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for people who have compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions. In this case, MultiCare doctors referred elderly cancer patients to the vaccine clinics to receive a third dose.
IndustryArkansas Online

Full FDA drug approval: what it means

Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they're waiting for the covid-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA granted that approval for those ages 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had...

Comments / 6

Community Policy