Free Your Mind, ’The Matrix 4’ Now Has an Official Title

Since retiring from his tenure in the MCU, Chris Evans has been gearing up to have some fun. Exciting things do happen outside of the comic book universe, ya know?. Evans has been jumping on board for all sorts of spy-thrillers, comedies, dramas, and even a musical, getting ready to flex his acting muscles and show us what he’s capable of. We got a few fun glimpses in some of his more recent projects, including the emotional Defending Jacob role and lots of smarminess in Knives Out. So if you’re already having fun with his post-Cap era, you’ll want to keep up with everything to come.