Free Your Mind, ’The Matrix 4’ Now Has an Official Title

By Ross Bonaime
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title of the fourth installment of The Matrix series has been announced. The Matrix Resurrections will be the first Matrix film since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions supposedly concluded the story of Neo, Trinity, Morpheus, and the rest of the crew that had escaped the eponymous simulated reality. The trailer for the upcoming Matrix movie was also shown as part of Warner Bros.' panel at CinemaCon, which showcased a meeting between Neo and Trinity.

collider.com

