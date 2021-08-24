Monolith Delivers Debut Album on Awesome Soundwave
Monolith elevates listeners with the 16 tracks found within Ambiguous, his debut album that’s out now on Awesome Soundwave. To those familiar with Carl Cox, it’s no surprise that he looks to deliver fans with sensational sets and unorthodox beats, and that has carried over to the imprint he founded with Christopher Coe, Awesome Soundwave. The legendary DJ has always been one to share his passion with others growing in the scene and now he invites Monolith, a contemporary-electronic genius, to exhilarate fans with his debut album on the label.edmidentity.com
