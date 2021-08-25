Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

5G-Enabled Commercial Drones

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican technology company Qualcomm has announced the launch of 'Qualcomm Flight,' the first-ever commercial drone to be enabled with both artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity. Equipped with the latest tech, this new drone is suitable for a wide range of industries from mapping and film, to surveying and emergency response.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Drones#5g#American#K Hdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicsdronedj.com

Qualcomm launches world’s first drone platform with both 5G, AI tech

Qualcomm has unveiled the world’s first drone platform and reference design that will tap in both 5G and AI technologies. The chipmaker’s Flight RB5 5G Platform condenses multiple complex technologies into one tightly integrated drone system to support a variety of use cases, including film and entertainment, security and emergency response, delivery, defense, inspection, and mapping.
ElectronicsEngadget

Qualcomm unveils its first 5G-capable reference drone

Qualcomm is showing off the type of drones that could wind up being built on its dedicated Flight RB5 5G platform. The chip-maker has released a new reference design that contains all the latest connectivity and processing tech it has been talking up since last summer. That's the exoskeleton above, which is equipped with a Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor that can capture 200 megapixel photos and 8K video at 30 FPS. In addition, the drone can record in 4K at 120 FPS with support for HDR.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

5G connections to top three billion by 2026

The number of 5G connections across the globe is set for a huge rise as the technology becomes more and more embedded in our everyday lives, reports have claimed. New figures from Juniper Research predict that the total number of 5G connections will reach 3.2 billion by 2026 - a major increase from the estimated 310 million around today.
Electronicssiliconangle.com

Qualcomm unveils its next-generation 5G AI drone platform

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has unveiled a new reference design for drones that integrates 5G and artificial intelligence. The chipmaker said today it’s aiming to replicate the success of the experimental Ingenuity Helicopter that recently visited Mars, right here on Earth. Ingenuity was actually a test run for the new Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform as it made the first unmanned flight across the red planet earlier this year.
Softwareuasweekly.com

ANRA Demonstrates Complete Drone Delivery Solution

ANRA Technologies successfully flew a series of drone delivery demonstrations at Florida Department of Transportation and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise SunTrax facility for SASHTO 2021, showcasing the company’s airspace management and drone delivery software platforms. SASHTO is the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The Association was organized to encourage a balanced transportation system across the southern United States.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

What Is Bluetooth?

Bluetooth: You’ve probably seen it on your smartphone, tablet, Mac, or PC, and you might know it has something to do with wireless communications or peripherals. But what is Bluetooth—and is it similar to Wi-Fi? We’ll explain. What Is Bluetooth?. Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communications standard designed specifically for...
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Evolving E-Commerce Fulfillment Operations Expand Commercial Robotics Market

Augmented reality (AR)-powered smart glasses and handheld devices with enhanced capabilities as well as autonomous, collaborative and mobile robots are becoming the fastest-growing warehousing solution, projected to exceed $51 billion by 2030, according to ABI Research. “Mobile robots are at the heart of the warehouse robotics market and account for...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Apple's new iOS developer tool prioritizes 5G connectivity over a weak Wi-Fi signal

Apple released a new developer tool according to MacRumors, that will make iPhones and iPads running on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 respectively, prioritize a 5G signal over a Wi-Fi signal that is slow or not secure. Developers interested in using this tool for their apps need simply to run the fourth beta of iOS 15‌ or iPadOS 15‌ and download the 5G Preferred Over Wi-Fi Profile.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Inmarsat delivers speed boost to satellite broadband to support IoT

Inmarsat is launching a new narrowband satellite network that promises to deliver a fourfold speed increase for customers compared to standard ‘L-band’ services, opening new use cases including the Internet of Things (IoT). As connectivity becomes increasingly integral to every single industry, satellite will play a key role in providing...
Worldthefastmode.com

A1 Belarus, ZTE Inspect Solar Plant using Autonomous Drone and 5G SA Network

Mobile operator A1 has inspected solar panels at its solar power plant, one of the largest in Belarus, using 5G Standalone (SA) test network capabilities implemented together with ZTE. During the inspection, an aOrion helicopter drone was used to monitor the plant. The drone collected infrared images of solar panels...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

By 2025, half of the world's smartphone sales could consist of 5G enabled handsets

According to a report disseminated today by Juniper Research, when 2025 comes around, 5G smartphone sales will make up 50% of handset revenue. This year, Juniper forecasts revenue of 5G phone sales to reach $108 billion with these sales more than tripling by 2025 to reach $337 billion. The new report, titled "5G Smartphones: Trends, Regional Analysis & Market Forecasts 2021-2026," explains that the successful 5G phone manufacturers will be the ones that include radios able to "process large bandwidths and deliver ultra-low latency to ensure that handset users are able to use cloud computing services efficiently, whilst remaining price competitive."
Computerspharmaceutical-technology.com

Nvidia Introduces Base Command Platform to Accelerate AI Workloads

Concept: American multinational technology company Nvidia has launched Base Command Platform, an AI development hub that provides enterprises access to Nvidia DGX SuperPOD infrastructure on a rental basis. The Base Command Platform is the first product under Nvidia’s AI LaunchPad partner program, and it is being remotely hosted by Equinix.
ElectronicsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Common solar tech could power smart devices indoors

Any time you turn on a light at home or in the office, you are expending energy. But what if flipping the light switch meant producing energy too?. We usually think of solar, or photovoltaic (PV), cells fixed to roofs, converting sunlight into electricity, but bringing that technology indoors could further boost the energy efficiency of buildings and energize swaths of wireless smart technologies such as smoke alarms, cameras and temperature sensors, also called Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
ElectronicsSFGate

Commercial Drones Will Become a Market Worth US$41.3 Billion Globally by 2026 Despite Pandemic, According to Study by Drone Industry Insights

HAMBURG, Germany (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Plenty of industries took a hard hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, yet drone technology is set to grow substantially despite these setbacks. According to a new Drone Market Report 2021-2026 by German company Drone Industry Insights (Droneii), the drone industry is set to grow at 9.4% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). This means that drones are on their way to become a US$41.3 billion industry by 2026, which is roughly what some estimated as the estimated value for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.
Businessenterpriseiotinsights.com

Top five companies enabling 5G for manufacturing

To further explore the intersection of 5G and manufacturing, register for the 5G Manufacturing Forum. Vendors, chip makers and other tech firms are already enabling 5G manufacturing at several factories globally. 5G technology offers manufacturers the chance to build smart factories and truly take advantage of technologies such as automation,...
ElectronicsPhys.org

New technology lays groundwork for large-scale, high-resolution 3D displays

Researchers have developed a prototype display that uses projection to create large-scale 3D images with ultra-high definition. The new approach helps overcome the limitations of light-field projection, which can create natural-looking 3D images that don't require special 3D glasses for viewing. "Our optical design could make it practical to replace...
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

Robots: from Automated to Autonomous

The world is quickly changing for modern warehouses. E-commerce companies, retailers, hospitals, and other third-party logistics businesses view autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) as a critical technology to rein in high labor costs and increase throughput to reduce fulfillment time. Factory owners and managers want quick AMRs that are easy to deploy with the ability to be modified on the fly. Unlike its predecessor, the automated guided vehicle (AGV), an AMR can understand commands and dynamically detect and avoid obstacles to navigate through different work environments without being on a direct path or having an operator control its movement. This article describes developing and deploying AMRs with integrated hardware and software technology, and includes use cases for factories, smart cities, and hospitals.
ElectronicsPosted by
Concrete Contractor

Using Drones to Improve Safety for Concrete Contractors

Advanced concrete contractors utilize drones and drone software as part of their broader effort to use new robotic technologies to proactively inspect and maintain concrete roads, bridges, and infrastructures. Drones collect data in real-time by flying over the jobsite, allowing managers to see what is happening, track project progress, and help discover early issues. Typically, concrete contractors fly drones around multiple sites multiple times a week, processing thousands of images and finding new use cases and workflows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy