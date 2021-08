Covering an area of 4,100.77 sq. km, Glacier National Park is situated on the Canada-United States border, in the northwestern part of the US State of Montana. The Glacier National Park is bordered in the north by the Waterton Lakes National Park of the Canadian province of Alberta and the Akamina-Kishinena Provincial Park and the Flathead Provincial Forest in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The Park is also bordered by the Flathead River in the west; the Flathead National Forest in the southwest; the Lewis and Clark National Forest in the southeast and the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in the east. Glacier National Park is currently managed by the National Park Service and is one of the most visited national parks in the United States. It has been recorded that about 3.5 million visitors had visited the National Park in 2019.