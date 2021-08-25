Cancel
'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi Lands His Next Big Movie Role

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi has a new project on the horizon. On Monday, Deadline reported that Rossi would star alongside Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. The movie is an indie feature written and directed by John Patton Ford. Emily the Criminal follows a woman named Emily, played...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

