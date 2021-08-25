Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Made-to-Order Shirting Services

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-based design house Rowing Blazers launches a new, made-to-order shirting service. This new service invites customers to choose their desired size, fit, and material choice which is then used to produce a custom shirt. This made-to-order program is locally produced and manufactured in America. Customers can pick from twenty different fabrics - all of which boast high-quality and fashion-forward options. Rowing Blazer is known for its preppy, Ivy League-inspired aesthetic, and this new service will stay true to the brand's iconic look.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Mascot#Rowing Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Home & GardenKTEN.com

Christy B Home Launches New Website for Customizable, Made-to-Order Throw Pillow Covers

Originally Posted On: https://christybhome.com/blogs/news/customizable-made-to-order-throw-pillow-covers. Christy B Home today announced the launch of its new website offering exclusive pillow covers to interior designers and home design enthusiasts. The website is the online source for luxury custom throw pillows with designer textiles. The pillow covers are made by hand in Los Angeles...
EnvironmentHarper's Bazaar

Farfetch launches pre-order service in an effort to minimise fashion waste

Fashion retail businesses are under pressure to tackle the dire sustainability issues which are facing the industry – and luxury online retailer Farfetch is doing just this. The company has just announced the launch of a new initiative, one which it not only hopes will help it compete with its many competitors, but one which will go towards tackling fashion waste.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Celebrity-Made Haircare Lines

Netflix's 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness has partnered with Biotech company Amyris to create the new haircare line JVN. JVN is named after the reality star and founder Jonathan Van Ness and boasts an array of clean hair products. Jonathan Van Ness is dubbed the "grooming expert" on the hit reality show Queer Eye and has taken his style expertise one step further in this comprehensive line of products. The JVN line uses Amyris' Hemisqualane formula, designed to deeply penetrate and nourish the hair. The line features numerous collections - Nurture, Embody, and Complete - each targeting a specific hair type.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

London Community-Themed Fashion

Patta unveils a new collection that celebrates the award-winning movie series Small Axe. It is full of wearables that celebrate the London communities between the decades of the 60s to the 80s. The series told personal stories that stemmed from these neighborhoods. The brand describes the capsule as “love letters...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Billboard-Inspired NFT Logos

DKNY is introducing a new iteration of its iconic logo and it's being introduced as an NFT logo that will go up for auction supporting charity. The new fashion label's first NFT aims to capture the vibrant spirit of New York and it takes cues from a DKNY billboard that welcomed people to the Soho shopping district more than a decade ago.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Fashion Capsules

The Puma Down to Earth capsule collection features a selection of apparel and footwear designs created with recycled materials. The new release from the sports brand highlights its efforts across 10 social and environmental areas with the 10for25 strategy. With this initiative, Puma is on a mission to increase the use of sustainable raw materials used to make products by 2025, by working with sustainably sourced cardboard, polyester and more.
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

Peep the "Pale Coral" Swoosh on Nike's Sustainable Air Force 1

Nike has given its classic Air Force 1 silhouette a sustainable makeover. Arriving in “White” and “Pale Coral,” the women’s sneaker boasts a sleek look perfect for your everyday fits. The piece is crafted from 20 percent recycled materials. For a clean design, the leather upper is entirely covered in...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Water-Based Bronzing Sticks

When it comes to achieving a natural glow, beauty lovers are careful to avoid bronzers that are too intense or orange in color, and Undone Beauty's Water Bronzer stands out among bronzing sticks. The water-based product is highly blendable and useful for creating a long-lasting wash of color. Thanks to water-based technology that melts into the skin and blends in to avoid streakiness, lines or mistakes, the product makes it easy to contour or create a fully bronzed flush.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Cozy Sherpa Fleece Sneakers

The latest update of the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model is one that prepares for the cold as it boasts the look of a sherpa fleece sneaker silhouette. The shoe gets light palette and is made from suede material throughout the uppers in a bath stone color. Similar to...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

The Nap Dress Just Got Bridgerton’s Stamp Of Approval

Update: All five pieces from the Hill House Home x Phenomenal x Bridgerton Nap dress collaboration have sold out on phenomenalwoman.us. Eight months after its release, Bridgerton remains one of fashion’s most active influences. On Wednesday, Hill House Home, the brand behind the original Nap dress, announced a collaboration with Phenomenal, Meena Harris’ media company, naming Netflix’s Regency-era drama as the partnership’s main source of inspiration. They even got Bridgerton and its producer, Shonda Rhimes, on board.
RestaurantsInc.com

Starbucks' Crazy Coffee Orders Offer a Key Lesson in Customer Service

I'm sorry, but the customer is not always right. Sometimes the customer is abrasive, rude, downright aggressive. Sometimes their demands are beyond the scope of possibility for a business -- even a big business like Starbucks -- trying to make a profit while maintaining high-quality customer service. The seeds of...
ApparelTODAY.com

14 comfortable clothing items for medical professionals

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. When working 12-hour shifts and saving...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Color-Changing Knit Sneakers

The latest YEEZY Boost 350 V2 Light sneaker model is made up of a unique material across the upper to allow it to change color when it comes in contact with sunlight. It is made using a UV-sensitive mesh material to retain its breathable components and the shoe is set to drop officially tomorrow.
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Women’s Ultra Soft Fleece Comfortable Basic Casual Active

Esstive is an essential activewear with a collection of coveted sweatshirts and pants for women, that are great for active lifestyle, casual wear, or as a simple comfy base layer. The essence of our line comes from our passion and love for fashion focusing on quality, and ensuring the best fit and comfort.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Vibrant Oceanic Tonal Footwear

Adidas introduces a new Time In capsule alongside Ninja. Richard Tyler Blevens, better recognized as Ninja is a professional gamer and YouTube personality and is the latest to work with the sportswear brand. The capsule features three iterations of the ZX 2K BOOST 2.0 silhouette and two options of the adilette BOOST slides.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

Rothy’s is Bringing Retro Back With Their Vintage-Looking Varsity Collection

Cool quarterbacks, skilled soccer players, speedy water polo prodigies, hell, even brainy chess players all got to rep that ever-so-stylish high school varsity jacket back in the day. The jacket has stayed a timeless hallway companion throughout its history and continues to drape the backs of high school’s most elite to this day. Whether or not you owned one of these jackets yourself, we can all agree that varsity apparel has an effortless coolness to it that’s hard to come by. From the best rugby shirts to classic white sneakers, varsity apparel is an unchanging style that’s lasted as far back...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Patriotic Suede Casual Sneakers

The 992 shoe model by New Balance gets a new colorway palette that is bound to grab attention. Embodying a patriotic theme, the shoe is adorned in bright hues of red, blue, and white. It showcases the rich blue color at the toe boxes in mesh materials, continuing through to the midfoot, the forefoot, heel section, and mudguards in a suede material overlaying on top.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Whimsical Neopolitan Sneakers

The Melting Ice Cream sneaker collection from Melting Sadness and adidas shares four designs that are colorful and sweetly embellished. The collection includes two pairs of the Campus silhouettes and two of the 3MC style, all of which are decorated with dropping details and special hang tags. The dessert-like styles...
ApparelPosted by
People

There Are Thousands of Dresses on Amazon, but PEOPLE Editors Swear By These 9

Don't get caught up in all the fall talk just yet. There are still plenty of hot summer days ahead, with beach hangouts, backyard barbeques, park picnics, and weddings on the horizon. And while each of these classic warm-weather outings is slightly different — in terms of the culinary experience, the vibe, and the activities that go along with them — there's one essential that's suitable for it all: an Amazon summer dress.

Comments / 0

Community Policy