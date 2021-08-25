Made-to-Order Shirting Services
New York-based design house Rowing Blazers launches a new, made-to-order shirting service. This new service invites customers to choose their desired size, fit, and material choice which is then used to produce a custom shirt. This made-to-order program is locally produced and manufactured in America. Customers can pick from twenty different fabrics - all of which boast high-quality and fashion-forward options. Rowing Blazer is known for its preppy, Ivy League-inspired aesthetic, and this new service will stay true to the brand's iconic look.www.trendhunter.com
