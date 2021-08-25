Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers Has Already Broken A Handmaid's Tale Record At Hulu

"Pity the poorly timed TV show," says Alison Herman. "Overstuffed and undercooked, Nine Perfect Strangers likely wouldn’t impress at any point in the calendar. But the Hulu miniseries, adapted from a novel of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, suffers from an especially serious case of bad timing. Moriarty specializes in beach reads with a bite, so it seems the show’s late-summer release was meant to replicate the experience of turning pages on the sand. Instead, Nine Perfect Strangers has the bad fortune of following The White Lotus, a story with a near-identical premise—and far superior execution. Both The White Lotus and Nine Perfect Strangers isolate an affluent ensemble at a luxury getaway where they’re catered to by a staff who aren’t quite as eager as they’re paid to appear. On The White Lotus, the backdrop is a five-star resort in Hawaii, while on Nine Perfect Strangers, it’s a wellness retreat in Northern California. Still, the distinctions between the two amount to little more than splitting hairs on expertly applied wigs. The White Lotus is a hotel first and foremost, but it comes with the promise of transformation and change; the awkwardly named Tranquillum may treat its patrons like patients in need of care, but they’re still paying handsomely for the privilege. The overlap is uncanny, though it’s not a surprise. Both shows live at the intersection of two related trends: shows that satirize conspicuous consumption while reveling in its excesses, à la Succession or Gossip Girl, and miniseries that use A-list talent to attract an audience overwhelmed with options. The White Lotus may have had a few weeks’ head start, but it still followed in others’ footsteps. It’s Nine Perfect Strangers that has a credible claim to being first, or at least its creative team does: Moriarty’s Big Little Lies became a smash hit HBO series, and that show shares both a star (Nicole Kidman) and a screenwriter (David E. Kelley) with this Hulu series. (Kelley cowrote the scripts with John-Henry Butterworth, while all eight episodes were directed by Long Shot’s Jonathan Levine.) Both shows follow the same playbook. The Nine Perfect Strangers team just happened to create the show that kick-started the limited-series arms race."