Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers Has Already Broken A Handmaid's Tale Record At Hulu

Hulu has truly become the home of some must-watch content over the past several years. Through ongoing shows like The Great and Love, Victor and limited series like Little Fires Everywhere and Mrs. America, the streamer has amassed a pretty diverse swath of clientele. One of the most recent additions to its programming catalogue is Nine Perfect Strangers, a limited series with a star-studded cast that’s headed by Nicole Kidman. And it would now appear that the show has broken a record that previously belonged to The Handmaid’s Tale.

