Schenectady, NY

Schenectady County Offering 3rd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines

 8 days ago

Schenectady County Public Health Services is now offering additional COVID-19 vaccine doses for eligible individuals at all County vaccine PODs. Last week the New York State Department of Health authorized all providers currently enrolled in the NYS COVID-19 vaccination program to administer an additional (third) dose for certain people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or receipt of immunosuppressive medications or treatments. Individuals must have completed a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 2-dose series at least 28 days prior to receiving an additional (third) dose and fill out a self-attestation form at the vaccine POD.

