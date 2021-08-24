Anchor Point Police Shooting Suspect In Custody
This morning at approximately 0840 hours, the Alaska State Troopers arrested 60-year-old Anchor Point resident Bret Herrick in Anchor Point at a residence. The Alaska State Troopers would like to thank the Anchor Point community for the valuable information that was provided that resulted in Herrick’s arrest. There will be an increased law enforcement presence in Anchor Point today as Troopers continue their investigation in the incident that occurred yesterday.www.anchoragepress.com
