Press Release - Plea by Jamey Williams

On August 20, 2021 Jamey Williams (DOB 01/30/1981) of Schenectady, pleaded guilty in Schenectady County Court to one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide in violation of Penal Law section 125.10, a class E nonviolent felony, and to one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in violation of Penal Law section 220.16(12), a class B drug felony. The plea resolves a thirteen-count indictment against Mr. Williams and he will receive sentences that result in ten years of incarceration followed by a term of post release supervision that will be determined by the court at sentencing scheduled for October 20, 2021. He is to receive the maximum sentence allowed by law with regard to the conviction for Criminally Negligent Homicide, an indeterminate sentence of two-to-four years of incarceration. He will receive ten years of incarceration with regard to the count for drug possession, which also carries a term of post release supervision. These sentences are to run concurrently. The ten-year sentence on the drug conviction is only possible because Mr. Williams has two prior felony convictions, one for weapons possession in 2006 and one arising from drug sales in 2015.