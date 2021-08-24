MOTORSPORTS: Dylan Cecce wins in the Gene Dupuy Memorial

Rains last week have helped sweeten the Super DIRT Week pie in October. The Super DIRTcar Series Demon 100 that was booked for Aug. 17 fell to rain — and weather affected portions of the weekend action as well — has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 5. The event will serve as a satellite event to be contested at Brewerton at the kick off to the biggest week of dirt racing in the Northeast, the 49th Napa Auto Parts Super DIRT Week in Oswego.