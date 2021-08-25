Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Why Arizona coach Jedd Fisch believes two quarterbacks are better than one — for now

By Michael Lev
tucson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a surprising development Tuesday, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch announced that two quarterbacks, Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, will play in the Wildcats’ opener against BYU a week from Saturday. After guiding the pair through almost 30 practices between spring ball and training camp, Fisch determined that there wasn’t enough...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Tomey
Person
Kevin Sumlin
Person
Jalen Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tbd#Byu#Washington State#Casteel High School#Ua#Usf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Related
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Roundtable: Is Arizona’s two-quarterback system a good idea?

In somewhat of a surprising announcement, Jedd Fisch said Tuesday that both Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will see time at quarterback in Arizona’s opener vs. BYU on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas. Is that a two-quarterback system a good idea? Our staff members weighed in. Brian J. Pedersen. Short...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Nebraska News

On Wednesday morning, Nebraska football fans woke up to some unfortunate news about the state of the program. According to a new report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the NCAA is investigating head coach Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” the report states.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska Had A Notable Change At Practice On Monday

Nebraska football just can’t get out of its own way these days. The Huskers were supposed to make a statement in their season opener last Saturday against Illinois. It was quite the opposite. Nebraska, playing with an experienced roster and staff, was completely outmatched against Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini. And now, the end of the Scott Frost era could be near.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan basketball: What to make of the Emoni Bates announcement

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the second half against the UCF Knights at Crisler Arena on December 06, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Now that the Emoni Bates recruiting saga is over, here’s...
Los Angeles, CAYardbarker

Watch: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet goes Bo Jackson on great touchdown run

Los Angeles-area native Zach Charbonnet had a huge homecoming game in his UCLA debut on Saturday, including a powerful touchdown run. Charbonnet, who transferred to UCLA after two seasons at Michigan, rushed for 106 yards on six carries in the Bruins’ 44-10 win over Hawaii. Most impressively, three of his six carries went for touchdowns.
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season

PATASKLA, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio state is now one week away from their first game of the 2021 season and while football is still at the front of the players’ minds, they’re taking advantage of the perks that come with name, image and likeness. On Thursday, August 26 that came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy