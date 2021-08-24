Cancel
Elena Delle Donne Is Back, But The Mystics Are Running Out Of Time

Cover picture for the articleTina Charles, an MVP contender on the Mystics in her 11th WNBA season, sometimes brings to mind “Tungsten Arm” O’Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen. A few of Charles’s stat lines this year: 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 10-point loss to the Aces; 31 points and 16 rebounds in a three-point loss to the Liberty; 27 points and 10 rebounds in an 11-point loss to the Wings. The center is averaging 25 a game, shooting better and more often from outside than she has in her entire career, and the Mystics are currently 8–14, trying to stanch a four-game losing streak, and sitting outside the playoff picture with a fair amount of ground to make up and not much time to do it.

NBC Washington

Elena Delle Donne Probable to Play First Game Since 2019 WNBA Finals

Elena Delle Donne probable for first time since 2019 Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. For the first time since celebrating the 2019 WNBA championship, Elena Delle Donne is probable to play a basketball game as the Mystics are set to play the Seattle Storm this Sunday, according to the team.
BasketballBleacher Report

WNBA Power Rankings: Elena Delle Donne's Return, Ret-Hot Sun Rise

Editor's note: Welcome back to Bleacher Report's WNBA power rankings, where we will examine the standings and happenings on and off the court each week. After the first-ever Commissioner's Cup and 21 WNBA games later, who is looking best positioned for the playoff race ahead of the last month of the regular season?
dcsportsking.com

Elena Delle Donne exits midway through third game back

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne exited Thursday’s game against the Dallas Wings midway through the third quarter. It was her third game back since returning from a 22-month layoff. She was later ruled out the remainder of the game. Following the 82-77 loss, Mystics head coach Mike Thibault said...
NBAWashington Post

Mystics’ playoff hopes dented in loss to Dallas as Elena Delle Donne leaves early

With Tina Charles out for multiple games and Elena Delle Donne banged up and back in the locker room, the Washington Mystics ran arguably their best set play of the night on their final possession. Coach Mike Thibault drew up a sequence that ended with an open three-pointer for Ariel Atkins with the Mystics down three to Dallas at Entertainment & Sports Arena.
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have revamped their entire roster this offseason with hopes of making it back to the NBA Finals. After winning the NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 postseason by the Phoenix Suns. Looking to avoid that...
Bleacher Report

NBA 2K22 Drops New Gameplay Trailer Featuring Michael Jordan, LaMelo and More

The 2021-22 NBA season is approaching and, with it, plenty of new storylines such as players on new teams, rookies taking the court for the first time and high-profile clashes between championship contenders. Fans got a sneak peak of all of that Tuesday when NBA 2K22 released its new trailer.
Bullets Forever

Mystics at Aces final score: Washington runs out of gas late, falls to Vegas, 93–83

After blowing a 21-point lead in Sin City on Sunday evening, the Washington Mystics (8–12) fell yet again to the Las Vegas Aces (17–9) on Tuesday, 93–83. Myisha Hines-Allen, who sparkled for 16 points on Sunday, twisted her ankle within the first minute and a half of Tuesday’s tip off. The 26-year-old missed the first half of the season recovering from a knee ailment. She would, however, return later in the frame.
NBANBC Sports

Delle Donne returns but Mystics continue skid with loss to Storm

Elena Delle Donne’s triumphant return from a two-year absence due to a back injury was marred by a 75-68 Mystics loss to the Seattle Storm on Sunday. Washington dropped to 8-14 on the season with the loss and remains out of a WNBA playoff spot. Delle Donne, who had been...
NBALas Vegas Herald

Hot out of the break, Mercury host desperate Mystics

The Phoenix Mercury used a strong second half Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 out of the Olympic break. The Washington Mystics have had back-to-back poor second halves in losing their first two games since the break. The surging Mercury (11-10) have won four of five as they prepare to...
NBAtheScore

2-time MVP Delle Donne probable vs. Storm

Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Storm, head coach Mike Thibault told reporters Saturday, according to ESPN's Holly Rowe. Delle Donne hasn't suited up since October 2019 after undergoing a pair of back surgeries. She opted out of the previous WNBA campaign...

