Elena Delle Donne Is Back, But The Mystics Are Running Out Of Time
Tina Charles, an MVP contender on the Mystics in her 11th WNBA season, sometimes brings to mind “Tungsten Arm” O’Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen. A few of Charles’s stat lines this year: 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 10-point loss to the Aces; 31 points and 16 rebounds in a three-point loss to the Liberty; 27 points and 10 rebounds in an 11-point loss to the Wings. The center is averaging 25 a game, shooting better and more often from outside than she has in her entire career, and the Mystics are currently 8–14, trying to stanch a four-game losing streak, and sitting outside the playoff picture with a fair amount of ground to make up and not much time to do it.defector.com
