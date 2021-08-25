Catch Up on Joe Amabile and Kendall Long's Romantic History Since Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is feeling a lot like deja vu to contestant Joe Amabile. The 35-year-old finance guy-turned-grocery store manager (hence his famous nickname, “Grocery Store Joe”) has been moping around the beach ever since the seventh season kicked off on Aug. 16. Why’s he so blue in paradise? In part, it seems it’s because he’s worried about maintaining the early connection he established with fellow contestant Serena P.parade.com
Comments / 0