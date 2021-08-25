Catch Up on Joe Amabile and Kendall Long's Romantic History Since Bachelor in Paradise

Spoilers are ahead. Repeat Bachelor in Paradise appearances are pretty common for the franchise — even after serious relationships may have formed on the show in the past. For example, last season we watched Derek Peth take a chance with Demi Burnett after previously leaving Paradise engaged to Taylor Nolan. The key importance — though we didn't know to appreciate it then — was that Derek got to explore his new relationship without his ex watching from the bar. On Bachelor in Paradise season 7, Joe Amabile — like Derek before him — returned to the beach after his breakup with fellow Paradise star Kendall Long. It was clear that being back was tough for him, and he spent much of the first night brooding on his own. But just as he started to open his mind to the idea of exploring a new connection with Serena Pitt, it was teased in the trailer that Kendall will be descending the sandy beach resort stairs all too soon.