The Simple Genius of Charlie Watts, As Told Through 6 Classic Rolling Stones Songs

By Caryn Rose
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Watts was the rock in the Rolling Stones’ roll, the understated yet impeccably dressed and perpetually abashed drummer who had a bleacher seat to one of the greatest rock and roll shows on Earth. Watts died Tuesday, August 24, at the age of 80; a cause of death has not yet been announced, but he had been battling health issues recently, resulting in his stepping down from the Stones’ upcoming rescheduled 2021 tour dates. He’d never missed a show.

