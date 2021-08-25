Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney calls Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal the biggest ‘mess up’ in his lifetime

By Dennis Romboy
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sen. Mitt Romney says he can’t think of a bigger “mess up” than the way the Biden administration has handled the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan — and that includes what happened at the end of the Vietnam War. The Utah Republican referenced “Saving Private Ryan” as...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 455

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving Afghanistan#Americans#Republican#The Deseret News#Ksl#Taliban#Fox News#Afghans#Air Force#Vietnamese#Defense Lloyd Austin#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Related
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

US military admits several hundred Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan are stranded after country’s exit

The Pentagon has admitted perhaps as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there, as the US flew its final evacuation from Afghanistan and ended its 20-year military presence.As a top US general, and pointedly not President Joe Biden, announced the final US evacuation flight had left the south Asian country, he also said that not every American who had expressed a wish to leave had made it out before the 31 August deadline.“There’s a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure. We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,” said...
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Deserves Credit, Not Blame, for Afghanistan

America’s longest war has been by any measure a costly failure, and the errors in managing the conflict deserve scrutiny in the years to come. But Joe Biden doesn’t “own” the mayhem on the ground right now. What we’re seeing is the culmination of 20 years of bad decisions by U.S. political and military leaders. If anything, Americans should feel proud of what the U.S. government and military have accomplished in these past two weeks. President Biden deserves credit, not blame.
Militaryfloridianpress.com

Biden Checks the Time As Dead Service Members Return Home

Several days after 13 U.S. Service Members were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, their remains were flown home and greeted by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, military officials, and the families of those lost. President Biden might have been pressed for time or had somewhere else to be after the ceremony because he was caught on camera checking the time just as he removed his hand from over his heart.
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Joe Biden’s Crisis Moment Has Arrived

To call Joe Biden’s last few weeks a rough stretch would be an understatement. COVID, once under control, has surged. His withdrawal from Afghanistan, while broadly supported, has been a poorly-executed fiasco. A hurricane—now tropical storm—is bearing down on Louisiana with devastating consequences. And his approval ratings are slipping, with the president now polling at an average of 47 percent. Not all of the crises playing out on his watch are directly his fault; the pandemic in particular is being prolonged not by Biden administration mismanagement, but by the rise of a more infectious coronavirus mutation, vaccine holdouts, and the culture war politics of Republicans like Ron DeSantis. But the confluence of events has created a pivotal moment for the president as his administration scrambles to balance its priorities.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Republicans should stop calling for Biden’s resignation and instead show why he shouldn’t be reelected

Seven months into his presidency, President Joe Biden is mired in controversy. The ISIS attack at Kabul airport followed the developments of the Taliban regaining control in Afghanistan amid a disorderly American flight. Both have occurred in August. Both have been a disaster for an unprepared, disorganized, and generally out-of-its-depth Biden administration.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

While Joe Biden’s rating dips to historical low since taking the White House office, GOP and Trump’s ratings are going up, poll

It’s not that Joe Biden ever had impressive rating since taking the White House office, but he managed to keep steady and decent approval rating in his “honeymoon” six-month-long period until late June. The country’s major crises were present and real during this period, but the rating of how he was handling the pandemic kept the numbers on average.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NBC News blames Trump for ISIS-K attack in Afghanistan

NBC News blamed former president Donald Trump for the ISIS-K attack in Afghanistan Thursday that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members, injured 20 more, and killed even more Afghan citizens. An article written by NBC military writer Sebastien Roblin said it may be "easy" to blame President Biden...
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: About Jim Jordan’s other Jan. 6 call with Trump

There are just over 48 hours left before the deadline for U.S. forces to withdraw from Afghanistan. — The State Department says there are roughly 250 Americans still in Afghanistan who want to leave the country, per a spokesperson. — Leaving was made more difficult overnight, as the U.S. Embassy,...

Comments / 455

Community Policy