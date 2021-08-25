Controversy arises after Congressman Seth Moulton’s trip to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — A clandestine trip to Afghanistan by Congressman Seth Moulton has sparked the ire of his own party.

Back in the commonwealth the sentiment is not the same from local veterans of the war in Afghanistan.

“He is taking his job as a congressman in doing what we actually expect him to,” said Marc Silvestri, director of veteran services for the City of Revere.

Silvestri is a Purple Heart recipient.

“For him to take it upon himself to go overseas and back into the combat zone I think its him doing his job and going above and beyond for the men and women we have in uniform in Massachusetts,” said Silvestri.

Moulton has not been shying away from criticism about the way the withdrawal from Afghanistan has been handled and in a series of tweeting, saying among other things:

“Washington should be ashamed of the position we put our service members in, but they represent the best in America. These men and women have been run ragged and are still running strong. Their empathy and dedication to duty are truly inspiring”

“I think Seth Moulton cares a lot more about what his brothers and sisters in uniform think about this then what Nancy Pelosi, or Joe Biden or the Boston Globe think about this,” said John Cluverius, political scientist at UMass Lowell.

Cluverius believes political damage in his own district locally in minimal but does pose challenges and repercussions back in D.C.

“Consequences are not going to happen with his voters in his district the real consequences are going to happen in the leadership in congress and being taken seriously as a policy maker on these issues,” said Cluverius.

