NBA

STATEMENTS FROM MIKE THIBAULT AND EMMA MEESSEMAN

 6 days ago

Emma Meesseman, 2019 WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player:. "The whole summer I thought and believed I would join the Mystics again after the European Championship and the Olympics, but it turns out the only right decision is to take some extra time for myself. I wish it was different because everybody knows I love the Mystics family. D.C. will continue to be my home away from home! I wish the team all the best and I'll be rooting for them, like I always have."

