STATEMENTS FROM MIKE THIBAULT AND EMMA MEESSEMAN

WASHINGTON -- Emma Meeseman will not be returning to the Washington Mystics for the 2021 season, according to head coach Mike Thibault. "The whole summer I thought and believed I would join the Mystics again after the European Championship and the Olympics, but it turns out the only right decision is to take some extra time for myself," Meesseman said in a Mystics statement. "I wish it was different because everybody knows I love the Mystics family. D.C. will continue to be my home away from home! I wish the team all the best and I’ll be rooting for them, like I always have."