White River Township paramedic dies after 'medical emergency' during training
A White River Township paramedic died Monday during a fitness training, officials said, becoming the first line of duty death within the fire department. Officials said Kyle Martincic had a “medical emergency” during the routine training. Fellow White River Township Fire Department paramedics, firefighters and EMTs at the training provided treatment before he was taken to the hospital.www.reporter-times.com
