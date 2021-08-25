Cancel
Accidents

White River Township paramedic dies after 'medical emergency' during training

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA White River Township paramedic died Monday during a fitness training, officials said, becoming the first line of duty death within the fire department. Officials said Kyle Martincic had a “medical emergency” during the routine training. Fellow White River Township Fire Department paramedics, firefighters and EMTs at the training provided treatment before he was taken to the hospital.

