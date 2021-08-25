Cancel
POTUS

The evidence supporting mask mandates in schools is weaker than Biden pretends

By Jacob Sullum
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago
Wading into the bitter debate about face mask mandates in schools, President Joe Biden is threatening civil rights lawsuits against states that ban such requirements. “Some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures…into political disputes for their own political gain,” Biden complained last week, saying his administration won’t “sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children.”

