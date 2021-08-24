Cancel
'Free Guy' Still #1 At The Box Office

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ryan Reynolds film Free Guy remains at number one for a second week. Over the weekend the video game fantasy film raked in $18 million at the box office. Free Guy was pushed back twice because of COVID-19 but is now seeing great success and even beat out Paw Patrol and the Hugh Jackman film Reminiscence which also opened on HBO Max.

