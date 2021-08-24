‘Free Guy’ Still #1 At The Box Office

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a long history dating back to Reynolds' first appearance as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The two pals have a hilarious faux feud that's been ongoing ever since Reynolds tried to get Jackman to appear in the Deadpool movies. These days, the stars have both hilarious and heartwarming interactions with each other on social media, and they've been involved with a series of pranks against each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his upcoming movie, Free Guy, and teased he has some more pranks up his sleeve when it comes to his former co-star.