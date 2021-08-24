Letter to the Editor: Advocacy group expresses support for Afghan refugees

As a Vietnam vet I feel empathy for my brothers and sisters who served in Afghanistan. I remember the feeling, watching Vietnamese hang from the skids of the helicopters evacuating the American Embassy in Saigon. Now the pundits and public try to dissect the situation for blame. I’m over the blame game already. It was a bipartisan national mistake. So, what does the future hold? I’m here to point out that while the suffering we’ve witnessed this past week has been horrible, there is at least one bright ray of hope. My recovery came when I thought about the Vietnamese who surround me. (Full disclosure, my sister-in-law is Vietnamese.) Several times each week on my morning walk I pass a Vietnamese church. We also have a majestic Buddhist temple largely built by the Vietnamese. We see the Vietnamese markets and who among us has not met successful, kind Vietnamese who make such a great contribution to our community? Many are doctors, dentists and other professionals. I see these wonderful people making St. Petersburg a better place to live. I was not a sucker, nor were the men and women who went to Afghanistan. The wave of refugees to come will enhance, not diminish, us. We should not bring the Afghans here out of simple guilt. We should rejoice in the work ethic and appreciation the Afghans will bring to our nation. They will make us better.