NFTs, the non-fungible tokens stored on the blockchain that have popped up on the auction circuit frequently, have drawn both the scorn and admiration of the art world, but their sales have shown few signs of slowing down. After a gully earlier in the year that had some speculating that the whole NFT craze was nothing more than a novel bubble, new data from the NFT tracking site NonFungible indicates that $897 million in NFT sales took place in July and August during a 30 day period that ended on August 18th. Earlier in the year, NFT sales also spiked in the second quarter, but this new total is certainly striking on its own.