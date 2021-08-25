New fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima forces homeless people to move

The city has installed fences around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in east Yakima, displacing people who would congregate there. Yakima officials said the medians on Naches Avenue were closed Aug. 18 because of “environmental degradation.” Two of the medians, from Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street, have fencing. In the fenced-off areas, patches of grass have been worn away to dirt.