Fulton County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Knox, Marshall, Peoria, Stark, Woodford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fulton; Knox; Marshall; Peoria; Stark; Woodford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Marshall, northwestern Woodford, northeastern Fulton, Stark, Knox and Peoria Counties through 900 PM CDT At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Laura to Gilson. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near West Jersey, Laura and Elmore around 805 PM CDT. Princeville around 815 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Yates City, Farmington, Elmwood, Dunlap, Brimfield, Chillicothe, Rome, Trivoli, Spring Bay and Bay View Gardens. This includes the following highways Interstate 474 between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 74 between mile markers 48 and 90. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

