Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Cass County in southwestern Michigan St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 901 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Decatur to near Lakeville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Three Rivers, Nappanee, Dowagiac, Georgetown, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Walkerton, Constantine, North Liberty, Cassopolis and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 74 and 108. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH