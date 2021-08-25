Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Cass County in southwestern Michigan St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 901 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Decatur to near Lakeville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Three Rivers, Nappanee, Dowagiac, Georgetown, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Walkerton, Constantine, North Liberty, Cassopolis and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 74 and 108. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
State
Michigan State
County
Berrien County, MI
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
State
Indiana State
City
Lakeville, MI
City
Decatur, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Cassopolis, MI
County
Cass County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Walkerton#Wakarusa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy