Hawaiian locals beg tourists to stay home, citing COVID-19 concerns

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HONOLULU) — Many local Hawaiians have been asking tourists to stop visiting the islands during the pandemic, and the governor is now echoing their calls. “It is a risky time to be traveling right now,” Gov. David Ige said at a press conference on Monday. “We know that the visitors who choose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit Hawaii.”

