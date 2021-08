Brazoria County followed national and state trends in demographic changes and total population growth overall, the 2020 U.S. census showed. Census data showed the county’s total population increased by 58,865 people from 313,166 in 2010 to 372,031 in 2020, about an 18.8% increase. The population group that saw the biggest jump was those who identify as two or more races, which increased by 568.5% in the past decade from 8,247 people in 2010 to 55,133 in 2020, according to census data.