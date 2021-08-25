Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima County, WA

Murder charges filed in Valley Mall shooting; suspect remains at large

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Gap police are looking for a 26-year-old gang member they say fatally shot a man Sunday at the Valley Mall. Jonathan Edgar Navarro, 26, of Toppenish is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Jose Rivera De La Cruz, 23, of Wapato, according to Union Gap police and court documents. He is also charged with five counts of second-degree assault for firing at two cars with people inside them, according to the warrant issued for his arrest.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Wapato, WA
City
Toppenish, WA
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Union Gap, WA
Crime & Safety
Toppenish, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Union Gap, WA
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Bmw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy