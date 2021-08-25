Murder charges filed in Valley Mall shooting; suspect remains at large

Union Gap police are looking for a 26-year-old gang member they say fatally shot a man Sunday at the Valley Mall. Jonathan Edgar Navarro, 26, of Toppenish is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Jose Rivera De La Cruz, 23, of Wapato, according to Union Gap police and court documents. He is also charged with five counts of second-degree assault for firing at two cars with people inside them, according to the warrant issued for his arrest.