This summer, protesters in Cuba have taken to the streets to demand the government provide basic goods and medical attention, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were also calls for political change in a country governed by the Communist Party for some six decades. The Biden administration imposed new sanctions, which target Cuba’s National Revolutionary Police and its two leaders. The U.S. still enforces its nearly 60-year trade embargo with Cuba, which restricts goods from the U.S. being imported into Cuba.