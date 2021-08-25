Cancel
DC's Stargirl Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Summer School: Chapter Three"

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of DC's Stargirl is starting to shape up with not only Cindy Burman's (Meg DeLacy) return to Blue Valley with Eclipso in tow, but with the arrival of Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake), two villains who pose potentially very different but very real threats to not only the people of the small Nebraska town but also the members of the young Justice Society of America. While Cindy's return remains a mystery to the JSA, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) are both now aware of The Shade's arrival, which means the mission now is to find out what this old Injustice Society member is doing in town and stop him before its too late.

