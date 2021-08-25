DC's Stargirl Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Summer School: Chapter Three"

The cast of the third season of The CW's Batwoman continues to get curiouser and curiouser, as Bridget Regan (Agent Carter, Paradise Lost) is set to take on the role of Poison Ivy aka Pamela Isley in the October 13th-returning Arrowverse series. The recurring guest star role finds Regan joining Robin Givens, Victoria Cartagena, and Nick Creegan as the four newest additions to the Javicia Leslie-starring series' cast. Ivy/Isley is a former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.