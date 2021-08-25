'It's been a scary time.' Isle Royale fire threatens historic cabins still used by families

A 200-acre fire burning in Isle Royale National Park is threatening historic cabins still used by the families that built them a century ago. The Horne Fire, which is believed to have started by lightning on Aug. 10 near Duncan Bay and the Tobin-Duncan Portage Trail on the north side of the island, grew quickly over the weekend, fueled by high winds and dry conditions. By Sunday, it had reached 200 acres, hopped the ridge running down the middle of the island and moved beside Tobin Harbor where several families still occupy cabins in the summer, forcing several of them to evacuate or, if they were back on the mainland, wait nervously for news on whether their cabins survived.