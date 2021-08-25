PM News Brief: White Sands Campground, Iron County Resolution & Navajo Lake Treatment

Brigham Young University Students React To Speech From Church Official. A top leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reaffirmed Brigham Young University’s mission to stand for the faith’s fundamental teachings, which includes the Church’s stance against same-sex marriage. Jeffrey R. Holland told BYU faculty and staff, Church leaders “unequivocally” love LGBTQ members. But he said empathy shouldn’t be confused with advocacy. Madi Hawes, co-founder of BYUQ, a student group that advocates for queer people on campus, said Holland’s remarks were a gut punch. BYU also announced a new Office of Belonging on Monday. It’s goal is to “combat prejudice of any kind.” Read the full story. — Lexi Peery.