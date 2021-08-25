Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

PM News Brief: White Sands Campground, Iron County Resolution & Navajo Lake Treatment

kuer.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrigham Young University Students React To Speech From Church Official. A top leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reaffirmed Brigham Young University’s mission to stand for the faith’s fundamental teachings, which includes the Church’s stance against same-sex marriage. Jeffrey R. Holland told BYU faculty and staff, Church leaders “unequivocally” love LGBTQ members. But he said empathy shouldn’t be confused with advocacy. Madi Hawes, co-founder of BYUQ, a student group that advocates for queer people on campus, said Holland’s remarks were a gut punch. BYU also announced a new Office of Belonging on Monday. It’s goal is to “combat prejudice of any kind.” Read the full story. — Lexi Peery.

www.kuer.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey R. Holland
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Erin Mendenhall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navajo Lake#Campground#White Sands#Northern Utah#Church#Lgbtq#Byuq#Office Of Belonging#Democrats#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy