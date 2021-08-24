Biden says U.S. on pace to finish operations in Afghanistan by August 31

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden says the U.S. is on pace to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan next week and complete its operations there. The president says the U.S. has helped evacuate nearly 76,000 people since the end of July. Mr. Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers and U.S. allies to extend a presence in Afghanistan, and the president says he has asked the Pentagon and State Department for a contingency plan if needed. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

