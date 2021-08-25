Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watkins Glen, NY

Watkins Glen State Park sign changed as Gov. Hochul takes office

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago

Crews worked fast at Watkins Glen State Park changing the name plate on the sign at its entryway.

The same day Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in to office the sign at the state park was changed. State parks across New York display the name of the current governor on their welcome signs.

On Monday, it read ‘Governor Andrew Cuomo’ and some wondered how quickly that sign would get changed. The answer came on Tuesday when it read ‘Governor Kathy Hochul’.

The entry to Watkins Glen State Park was renovated and given a visual overhaul in 2018. It was part of a $6.8 million project led by New York State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfruH_0bbuRFs500
Credit: WENY-TV

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 2

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watkins Glen, NY
Watkins Glen, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Android
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
iPad
Related
Geneva, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva rescheduled city council work session, moved the council’s regular meeting, and postponed water main work

The City of Geneva announced three major changes for the week of August 30, 2021. First, the city rescheduled the City Council work session scheduled for August 30, 2021. Geneva moved the meeting to September 15, 2021. The city did not release any details about the September 15th meeting. Since he resigned on August 18, 2021, with an effective date of August 31, 2021, the meeting date change meant that Councilor John Pruett (Ward 6) could not take part in a final council event.

Comments / 2

Community Policy