Watkins Glen State Park sign changed as Gov. Hochul takes office

Crews worked fast at Watkins Glen State Park changing the name plate on the sign at its entryway.

The same day Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in to office the sign at the state park was changed. State parks across New York display the name of the current governor on their welcome signs.

On Monday, it read ‘Governor Andrew Cuomo’ and some wondered how quickly that sign would get changed. The answer came on Tuesday when it read ‘Governor Kathy Hochul’.

The entry to Watkins Glen State Park was renovated and given a visual overhaul in 2018. It was part of a $6.8 million project led by New York State.

Credit: WENY-TV

