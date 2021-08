After sitting out last year, the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation is more than ready to bring back one of the best fall events in Elmhurst. The 6th Annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest will take place on the Elmhurst History Museum’s grounds on September 18 offering samples of more than 100 craft beers, ciders and hard seltzers from 50+ craft and microbreweries with a strong emphasis on local brewers. The Craft Beer Fest is a major fundraiser for the Elmhurst History Museum and the Churchville Schoolhouse. The fest takes place from 1-6 p.m., and will have live music by PettyCash and the Moonshine Brothers plus food for purchase by Pints. Tickets are now on sale at elmhurstcraftbeerfest.com, and discounted tickets are available until September 10. Members of the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation also receive a special discount. Must be 21+. See you at the Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest…cheers!