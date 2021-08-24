National Waffle Day

Spoon bread is a creamier version of cornbread that you eat with a spoon. Spoon bread, also known as corn casserole or corn pudding, is a creamier version of cornbread that you eat with a spoon. The most well-known recipe is from Jiffy and is typically made from Jiffy corn muffin mix, butter, sour cream, eggs, canned corn, and canned creamed corn. This from-scratch version barely takes any longer to make, yet it’s so much more delicious. Making your own cornbread mix — with flour, sugar, cornmeal, salt, and baking powder — and using fresh corn makes all the difference. This is a wonderful summer dish to make when fresh corn is in season, but it also makes a delicious side dish for Thanksgiving. (When fresh corn is not available, opt for frozen corn over canned.)
