National Waffle Day

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– if preferred: peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, preserves. 1. If using peanut butter, marshmallow fluff or preserves, use a knife to spread onto one side of both waffles. 2. Place the ice cream on top of one of the waffles, trying to keep it even. Place other waffle on top of ice cream.

Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
myrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
tasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Reader's Digest

If Your Chocolate Looks “Dusty,” This Is What It Is

If you’re anything like me, your mind is already one season ahead—I’m talking fall, baby! It’s never too early for a bunch of cutely carved pumpkins around the house, you know what I mean?. And what else comes with Halloween but candy? I hold trick-or-treating near and dear to my...
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
williams-sonoma.com

The Weeknight Chicken Dinner We Love

As the end of summer draws near, the kids are making their way back to school (we hope), and we look for life’s rhythm to find it’s pace again, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of our most beloved weeknight recipes. Every day this week, we’ll share one of our favorite easy recipes that make us feel both cozy and content. This creamy, flavorful chicken sauté requires no cookware other than a large fry pan to prepare. If you don’t have any leftover rice or potatoes in your fridge, just pick up a loaf of your favorite bread from the bakery and dinner is served.
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
Mashed

Nearly 23% Think This Is The Worst Brand Of Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is not only delicious, it's also incredibly versatile. What other food works well in sandwiches, oatmeal, milkshakes, savory sauces, and with apple slices? According to Eat This, Not That!, peanut butter was originally created for those who didn't have teeth. No kidding! The soft, creamy spread was easy to eat and a good source of protein for many.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Browns BBQ and Soul Food Cooks Up Savory and Sweet Soul Food

Even today, small business owners of color continue to face challenges when it comes to owning and operating a business. Charles Brown of Browns BBQ and Soul Food is defying the odds, bringing authentic cuisines to the desert- something he’s been doing for almost a decade. People from near and...
thejacksonpress.org

Garlic Butter Pork Chops

Tired of dry and flavorless pork chops? Us, too. These Garlic Butter Pork Chops are full of flavor and freshness! Pair with your favorite sides for a hearty, easy, tasty meal any night of the week. Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Season the pork chops...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
recipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
onceuponachef.com

Spoon Bread

Spoon bread is a creamier version of cornbread that you eat with a spoon. Spoon bread, also known as corn casserole or corn pudding, is a creamier version of cornbread that you eat with a spoon. The most well-known recipe is from Jiffy and is typically made from Jiffy corn muffin mix, butter, sour cream, eggs, canned corn, and canned creamed corn. This from-scratch version barely takes any longer to make, yet it’s so much more delicious. Making your own cornbread mix — with flour, sugar, cornmeal, salt, and baking powder — and using fresh corn makes all the difference. This is a wonderful summer dish to make when fresh corn is in season, but it also makes a delicious side dish for Thanksgiving. (When fresh corn is not available, opt for frozen corn over canned.)
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Food & Drinkstherecipecritic.com

Banana Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Homemade banana cupcakes that are extra fluffy and moist are the ultimate dessert! Swirled on top is a tangy cream cheese frosting that makes these so perfect that you won’t be able to stop at just one!

