Severe Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Cass A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT/815 PM CDT/ FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOSEPH...NORTHEASTERN LA PORTE...NORTHWESTERN CASS AND SOUTHEASTERN BERRIEN COUNTIES At 847 PM EDT/747 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Berrien Springs to 6 miles southwest of New Carlisle, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Bend, La Porte, Niles, Buchanan, New Carlisle, Berrien Springs, Three Oaks, Dayton, Sodus, Eau Claire, Galien, Byron, Hudson Lake, Glendora, Sumnerville, Chain-o-lakes, Indian Lake, Rolling Prarie, Spinks Corners and Lydick. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 52 and 73. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH