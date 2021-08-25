UPDATE: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Brentwood Triple Shooting

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — Authorities have confirmed one person is dead and two are injured in a triple shooting in unincorporated Brentwood Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at about 4:20 p.m., Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 10200 block of Brentwood Boulevard.

Arriving deputies found two gunshot victims in front of the residence. Both subjects were taken to a local hospital for treatment. A third subject with gunshot wounds was also located on the property and pronounced deceased.

Video from the scene showed multiple sheriff’s department units at the scene for the investigation.

Video from the shooting scene showed paramedics taking two male shooting victims into ambulances on stretchers.

A Contra Costa County Sheriff’s lieutenant at the scene confirmed that there was one fatality and two additional shooting victims who were injured and being treated.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a possible suspect at this time. There was no information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, none of the subjects are being identified currently. Homicide detectives and crime lab personnel remain at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592to leave an anonymous voice message.